Funeral services for Michael Leon Reeves will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at 10 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in Minden Louisiana with the Rev. Jeff Ramsey and the Rev. Corbin Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Michael was born Nov. 26, 1950 in Minden and entered into rest Sept. 4, 2016 in Shreveport. He served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Johnnie Reeves.

He is survived by his sons Andy Reeves and wife Leah of Grenora, North Dakota, Tony Reeves and wife Haylie of Ringgold, sisters Diane Mangum and husband Floyd of Shreveport, Kathryn McGuyer of McKinney, Texas, Nelwyn Hammett and husband Eric of Cotton Valley, six grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

