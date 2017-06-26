Funeral services for Michele Bratton Temple will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Clyde Frizzelle officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2107 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Michele was born Jan. 21, 1955 in Columbia and entered into rest June 23, 2017 in Minden. She was a graduate of Glenbrook School in 1973.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Bratton.

She is survived by her husband Norman Temple of Minden, mother, Lillie Bratton of Minden, daughter Stacey Baugh and husband Jeremy of Minden, grandchildren, Jerestin, Jayden, and Tristan Baugh of Minden, brother, Neal Bratton of Amarillo, Texas and a number of cousins.

