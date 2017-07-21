Celebration of life services for Ms. Michelle Lynn Iverson will be held Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Kennon’s Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Herbert Scott officiating.

Michelle Iverson was born on Jan. 20, 1967 in Akron, Ohio to Michael Darnell Cook and Kathleen Harris. She departed this earthly life on July 15, 2017.

Michelle Iverson leaves to cherish her precious memory, her mother, Kathleen Harper; two sons Michael Cook II (Curala) of Sibley and Emmanuel Cook (Carey) of Dubberly; her daughter, Cynthia Mack of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

