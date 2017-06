Mighty Oaks held their ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday. The store offers clothing for the youngest of boys to young men. The ribbon cutting was held with members of the Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce, Owner Sherri Machen and husband Olin, sons, Gaige and Tate Machen, niece Aubrey, Miss Minden Abby Reynolds, and friends and family. The store is located at 215 Madlo Lane.

