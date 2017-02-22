Mike Trainor to speak at Lions Club Thursday

Mike Trainor will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 23 noon meeting of the Minden Lions Club.

He will discuss the 2016-17 Lion International President’s Theme, “New Mountains to Climb” and share information about the 100th Lions Club International Convention in Chicago this summer.

Trainor has been a member of the Minden Evening Lions Club since 2008. He has served in various leadership positions at both the club and state levels, currently serving as district governor. He is a recipient of the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest form of recognition a Lion can receive. Trainor and his wife, Tammy, have five children and 12 grandchildren.

The Minden Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the American Legion Memorial Home, located at 119 Pine St. in Minden.

