Graveside services for Mildred B. Norman will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden with the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Mildred was born Sept. 13, 1913 in Simsboro and entered into rest May 20, 2017 in Ruston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank T. Norman, daughter, Frankie Tompkins, and grandson, Norman Tompkins.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jan T. Burke and husband Bill, great-granddaughters, Katee Burke Robertson and Jessi Burke Berndt all of Georgia, and two great-great-granddaughters, Abby and Emma Robertson.

Related

Comments

comments