Milly, Mildred Rose Robinson Frizzelle went home to be with our Lord, June 1, 2017, at the age of 57. She was a native of Minden and lived in Magnolia, Arkansas at the time of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Robinson II and Labanda Thornton Robinson of Minden and her brother, Howard Robinson III of Frankston, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. David Frizzelle of Magnolia, Arkansas, her children, Jason Frizzelle and wife Heather of Texas, Michael Frizzelle and wife Tammy of Michigan, Jason and Amber Morrow of Texas, Brennon and Rebecca Hebert of Magnolia, Arkansas, Jonathon Frizzelle of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jason and Sarah Elliott, of Magnolia, Arkansas, and Christopher and Rachel Morrison of Magnolia, Arkansas, grandchildren, Liam, Olivia, Ashley, Briana, Kayla, Austin, Kade, Elenore, Addison, Gabriel, Charlotte, Haygen, and Scarlett, nieces, Susan and Rachel of Texas, and nephew, Howard Robinson, IV of Texas.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 5, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with services conducted by her husband, the Rev. David Frizzelle, and with the Rev. Clyde Frizzelle and the Rev. Raymond Frizzelle also. Interment will follow at Tulip Cemetery in Athens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Mildred was born and raised in Minden, Louisiana June 23, 1959. She was an Air Force Brat for most of her life while her family moved and followed her father’s 20 years in the Air Force; Bossier, New York, Nebraska, Japan, and Hawaii. She was a graduate of Minden High School in 1977, graduate of Christ for the Nations Bible School in 1979, and received a teaching degree from SMU in Dallas.

Milly is best known for her antique business and appraisals. Her outgoing personality made her a favorite on early morning TV programs from Shreveport. She fit well with every social strata and was able to sing and play the guitar at the slightest request. Politicians and movie stars sought her out for a picture and her association on many occasions.

She traveled the world extensively and bought and sold leather clothing for years around the globe. She once sang for a wedding in the White House while the Bush’s were in office and as would be visited with Barbara Bush.

She co-hosted a radio program to promote her ministry around in Louisiana prisons. She was an ordained minister and co-laborer with her husband many years in Louisiana and Arkansas.

Her bright red hair and out-going personality made it difficult to not take notice of her in a crowd. The children called her Mama Milly and the grandchildren just called her Grand Ma.

Too many friends to mention, but as a note, she will surely miss them as will they miss her.

St. John 14:1-3

Let not your heart be troubled: Ye believe in God believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am there you may be also.

Related

Comments

comments