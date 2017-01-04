Funeral services for Mildred Watts will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with the Rev. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Gilgal Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Mildred was born Jan. 12, 1924 in Shreveport and entered into rest Jan. 2, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norbert J. Watts.

She is survived by her sons Robert Watts and wife Mercedes of Orange, Texas, David Watts and wife Patti of Brea, California, Michael Watts and wife Dawn of Denton, Texas, Tommy Watts and wife Sonda of Houston, Texas, and Ronald Watts of Haughton, daughter-in-law Suzanne Watts of Haughton, grandchildren Mark, Gary, Jeffrey, Christopher, Eric, Carolyn, Jordan, Nicholas, Matthew, and Katie “Cole”, three great-grandchildren, and one-great great-grandchild.

