Miles for Miracles 5K race cancelled, carnival still a go

The Miles for Miracles 5K race has been cancelled, but Miss Minden Abby Reynolds said the carnival will still go on.

From 9 a.m. until noon, games, bounce houses and fun for the children will be available. Vendor booths will be set up in downtown Minden and people can purchase tickets on great raffle items. There will be food, sno-cones and ice cream, as well as good music. Raffle items will include a diamond necklace from Gray’s Jewelry and an AR 15 .223 from Ramsey’s Southern Outfitters.

The Miles for Miracles Children’s Miracle Network Carnival is to support CMN hospitals and raise money for the local area. Corbin Colvin, CMN champion from Minden, will be the guest of honor.

“It was a bit disappointing not to get the numbers we wanted for the race, but I’m hoping this will be a fun atmosphere that draws a large crowd,” Reynolds said. “This event is to honor a local boy who is an amazing advocate for not only Minden but the state of Louisiana.”

CMN is the signature charity of the Miss Louisiana organization. Reynolds will compete in the Miss Louisiana pageant in June.

Related

Comments

comments