Celebration of Life Services for Retired Master Sergant Milton Charles Thomas will be held Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, the Rev. James Landfair Pastor, with the Rev. Kenneth Sapp, officiating. Interment will follow at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.

His Story- He was born Aug. 31, 1948 in Minden. He was named Milton Charles Thomas by his parents Lucille Frazier and Melvin Thomas. He was known to his siblings as Brother, family and friends called him Uncle Milton, military pals called him Dee and youngest daughter tagged him with the name “Sir Charles.”

His Siblings- Sandra Jean (Tommy) Washington, John Luther “Sonny” ( Juanita) Jackson, Melvyn Ann Rhodes, Gwendolyn Swan, Larry Thomas, Joe Darrel Frazier, Darcy Frazier, Chelsea Thomas, Myra Thomas, Donna Thomas, and Brad Thomas. His brother Greg Thomas preceded him in death.

His Marriage- He was married to Martha Kinsey Thomas on July 7, 1972 by the late Rev. Golden Kinsey (her father) in Sibley, at 7:17 p.m.

His Children- Hubert Ledbetter (Janice), Milton L. Jackson, Leha “Mimi Tran, and Kaila M. Thomas. His children that precede him in death are Vodrick C. Edwards, Nicquelle V. Moore, and Deborah Renfroe. He was the grandfather and great-grand father to a lot of children ,a few of his grandchildren are Pfc.Patrick Ledbetter, Janicia Ledbetter, A1c. Tabrisha Ledbetter, Jacqwon Ledbetter, Jason Ledbetter, Chelsea Jackson, Ebony Jackson, D’mitrik Kingdom, Brittany Moore, Brandon Jackson, Milton Jackson II, Jessica Tran, Selena Tran, and host of many more.

His Education and Employment- He attended Webster High School and graduated with the class of 1966. He soon after joined the US Army and served for 21 and half years before retiring in October 1988. After his retirement from the Army, he was a repairman of appliances until his death.

His Surviving Family- Uncle Roy Frazier (Lee), Aunt Cadelle Frazier, Aunt Hazel Frazier, his loving wife Martha K. Thomas, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a host of friends.

His Pastimes- Hanging with friends and family, playing dominoes, traveling, eating, watching the History Channel, and National Geographic Channel.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 10 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary with Family Hour from 6 until 7 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net

