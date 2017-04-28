Minden Athletic, Mayhem get big wins

SOFTBALL

Darlings

J-Dog Demolitioners 17, Gatt & Merckle 2

Kaelyn Williams and Leyla Slaughter doubled and tripled for J-Dog, followed by Keyonia Richardson and Kennedi Dixon with a double and single each. Tatum Oliver, Serenity Hartwell and Maddison Tillman had two singles each and Brooklyn Davis doubled.

Gabi Brown had two singles and Sariyah Anderson, Lariah March, Cyndee Walker and Raziah Williamd added singles.

Minden Athletic 11, McKenzie Contractors 0

Gemi Robinson tripled and singled for Minden Athletic, while Mattison Fowler, Briley Cupples and Izzy McMillon added two singles. Teal Austin had a nice night with two doubles and Addison Chanler, Peyton Malone, Ellie Earnhardt, Ella Heflin, Penny Lane Croad and Hannah Day added singles.

Angels

Pride 15, MF&G 0

Hallie Harmon homered for Pride, Kalyn Williams had two triples and a double, Addison Monk doubled and Vivian Still, Hadley Haynes and McKenzie Chase added singles. Williams added three strikeouts in the circle.

No hits were recorded for Farm & Garden. Jewelyn Hays did manage to strike out three batters.

Southern Signs 7, Diamonds 4

Mackenzie McCoy blasted a home run and doubled to lead Souther Signs, followed by Ah’Lazia Douglas with a triple and Syniah Rabb with a double. Keily Sumlin added two singles for her night and struck out a team-high four batters.

Jamie Long tripled and singled to lead Diamonds, followed by Anna Kate Myers and Chelsei Hampton with singles. McKenna Chreene struck out five batters in the circle for the

Diamonds.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 8, Kennon Her-ricanes 9

Katelin Weston and Ada Gilbert hit home runs for the Her-ricanes, followed by Elizabeth Cage and Lillian Jolly with triples. Cage also stepped into the circle, striking out a whopping 10 batters for Kennon.

Trinity Eason had two singles for Lightning’s only two hits.

Belles

Haughton Gators 21, 3 Jay’s 6

The Gators were led by Alayiah Mingo with a double and two singles, followed by Jillian Compton with a double and single, Reeana Crumpler with three singles and Jelia McClaran and Hannah Spence added doubles.

Lauren Williams and Mattie Bumgardner tripled to lead 3 Jay’s. Kristen Smith added two singles.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Webster Machine 15, Bayou Rentals 0

Louie Collins, Trent Clemons, Tanner Cox and Eli McGarity had two singles for Webster Machine, followed by Canden Rushing, Mekhi Parker, Wyatt Chandler, Carson Purvis and

Stephan Utphal with a single.

No hits for Bayou Rentals.

Peterson Contractors 0, Industrial Generators 3

No hits were recorded for Industrial in the win, but Peterson got a double from Charlie Monzingo and a single from Craten Ware.

AA

Wimberly 6, Argent 2

Carson Powell and Darren Hollingsworth doubled and singled for Wimberly. Bennett Speer singled twice and Nolan Waller, Bryson Finley, Kleaton Davis, Landon Humphries and Jake Boyce added singles.

Jaiden Combs, Hunter Day, Dalton Harber, Mason Shook, DJ Lemay and Michael Garcia had singles for Argent.

Hebert’s T&C 5, Jellum Co. 3

Rome Deloach, Jude Oglesby, Noah Gulett, Michael Sheets, Jackson Monzingo and Dakota Taylor singled for T&C.

Jellum was led by Jake Glass with a double and single, followed by Hayden Williams with two singles. Ben Barnett, Christian Watts, Kurt Joyner and Garrett Basinger added singles.

AAA

Outlaws 5, Mayhem 8

Dawson Day led Mayhem with a triple and double at the plate, followed by Seth Mangrum and Zander Rowell with doubles. Day also led the Mayhem on the mound with five strikeouts.

Landen Rushing and O’marion Corley had the only hits, singles, for Outlaws. Landon Watson struck out seven batters for Outlaws.

MF&G 5, Crusaders 12

Willie Jenkins had two singles and Hayden Watkins doubled for Crusaders. Zander Plunkett, Ethan Turner and Spencer Brantley singled for the Crusaders. Jenkins pitched well, striking out eight for Crusaders.

Landon Finley and Peyton Gray singled for MF&G, while Eli Campbell struck out eight batters.

Dixie Youth

Waste Commanders 5, Redbirds 1

Hudson Dillard doubled and Luke Vining and Jase Pate singled for Waste Commanders.

Maurice Rabb and Jacob Powell both singled for Redbirds. Scotty Woodcock struck out seven batters.

Apaches 16, Winn Surveying 4

Maddox Mandino and Bradley Dick tripled and singled while Cade Boley tripled for the Apaches. Chase Cooper, Hayden Harmon and Landry Powell added singles for the Apaches, while Cooper also struck out five batters on the night. Maddox Mandino struck out two batters in one inning pitched and CJ Watts fanned one.

Brandon Winston, Price Miller and Dexter Smith singled for Winn while Jake Wilkins led the way with a big double. Bryce Powell struck out two and Winston had one.

Dixie Boys

Outlaws 10, Mavericks 9

De’mareya Howard tripled and singled for the Outlaws. Matthew Jackson and Shane Compton added singles. Keegan Frizzell came through on the mound and struck out five batters.

Joseph Matthews tripled for Mavs, followed by Trevor Chachere with two singles and Quan Batton, Kenny James and Dexter Smith added singles.

Glenbrook 17, Lakeside 0

Jackson Powell led Glenbrook with three singles, followed by Jonathon Parkerson and Nick Mercer with two singles. Ryan Sheets, Corbin Kendrick, Xander Turner, Jacob Hortman. Raymond Dillard Jr. and Connor Humphreys added singles. Cade Ebarb struck out three batters on the mound.

Ashton Stewart singled for Lakesides’s only hit. Blake Bradley pitched and struck out for batters for Lakeside.

