Minden City Art Works hosting Folk Art Exhibit

Minden City Art Works is hosting its Folk Art Exhibit from June 22 until Aug. 12. Presented by the Minden Art Guild and Herb Johnson, local and regional folk art as well as international examples from Bali, Africa and Guatemala will be on display. Works include paintings, wood art, masks and other works from Cora Lou Robinson, Anita Goodson, Danna Hassel, Johnson and Larry Milford. On loan are Zambian masks from Mike Tucci collected during his Peace Corp service and Native American regalia by Norma Hock. The exhibit will be on display during regular hours from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. City Art Works is located at 701 Main St.

1 of 5

Related

Comments

comments