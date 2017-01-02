Minden City Council to meet Tuesday

The first Minden City Council meeting of 2017 will move to Tuesday.

The meeting, which typically takes place on the first Monday of the month, is set to begin at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Minden City Hall.

Topping the agenda is electing a mayor pro tempore for 2017. The council will also consider condemning property, adopting a resolution for airport improvements, approval of the Dec. 5 meeting minutes and the monthly police report.

Following the agenda items, the floor will be open to the public for comments.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

