Minden City Council to recognize ball champs

The Minden City Council will recognize the Dixie Softball Angels State Champions and the Dixie Youth 11 Year Old Louisiana State Champions and the 2015 “O” Zone World Series Champions in Tuesday’s meeting.

The girls also won the “Obie Evans Sportsmanship Award” at the World Series.

A reception in their honor will follow the meeting in the Minden Civic Center and all baseball teams are invited.

In other city news, the council will consider promoting a few officers in the Minden Police Department. The promotions are expected to go to Officers Brandon Curry, Mitchell Hackett, Terry Stephens and Tina Douglas to the rank of Officer First Class.

Council members will consider the adoption of the tax mills for the City of Minden. It is as follows: the general alimony tax of 5.63 mills on all property located inside the city of Minden; those parts designated as part of the Minden Downtown Development District will be assessed with an additional 2.04 mills for a total of 7.67 mills.

An ordinance to amend sewer rates will go before council members to be considered. According to the ordinance, all users of the city sewer service, both residential and commercial, will be charged $9 from zero to 2,000 gallons and an additional 2.95 above 2,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons. Maximum sewer use fees will be capped at $500.

Those who use city water and live outside the corporate limits will be billed based on water consumption or gallons as measured by a flow meter. Those charges are from zero to 4,000 gallons is $34, and above 4,000 is an additional $2.95 per 1,000 gallons.

Commercial users on the system outside the city limits will be charged $54 from 0 to 20,000 gallons an additional $2.95 above 20,000 up to 100,000, per 1,000, and if it’s above 100,000, per 1,000, the additional charge will be $1.50.

The council will also consider:

adoption of a resolution to adopt the 2016-17 budget,

adoption of a resolution for an emergency generator and Minden Airport improvements,

adoption of the Webster Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan,

adoption of a resolution in support of “CC Ready,”

budget amendments for 2015-16,

annual audit engagement,

special event permit application request for the Fasching Festival,

city fleet management contract,

authority to advertise a request for qualifications for engineering consulting services for Minden Airport Projects, and

the police report.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in council chambers at Minden City Hall, located at 520 Broadway St. in Minden.

