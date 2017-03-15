Minden High School lockdown was for drill

Minden High School was locked down for approximately 45 minutes Tuesday morning.

Principal Robin Tucker said it was a random lockdown and it was only a drill.

“We ran the narcotics K-9s to sweep the school for any illegal narcotics that might be on campus,” she said, adding the dogs found nothing.

A lockdown serves multiple purposes, she said. A lockdown could occur if they have an active shooter, suspected narcotics on campus, a bomb threat, or anything that endangers the safety of the school campus. Regardless, the principle is the same: no one can enter or exit until the school is released from lockdown and law enforcement agencies and school personnel ensure the school is safe and secure.

The Minden Police Department, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police participated in the drill.

