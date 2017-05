Minden High School held its commencement exercises Friday evening when 175 seniors walked across the stage to get their diploma. The MHS gym was packed to capacity with family and friends of graduates. Overflow went to the school’s auditorium where they could see their graduate receive their diploma via live stream by KASO/KBEF owner Mark Chreene. Many graduates were honored with the distinction of summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude.

