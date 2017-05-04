Sports Minden High seniors sign college letters By Michelle Bates - May 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Tiders announce on post-graduation plans during annual awards day. Minden High School Senior Matthew Eskew has signed with Brookhaven Community College in Dallas to play baseball. At MHS, he was named First Team All-District Catcher in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Times North Louisiana All Area Prep Athlete in 2016 and 2017 and Football Honorable Mention Punter in 2016. This year, he has a .412 batting average with two homeruns, four doubles, six triples and 25 runners batted in. He is pictured with his family as he signs with the Texas college. Emily Brooke Frye will play soccer for Louisiana State University in Shreveport this fall. She has been a leader on Minden High School’s soccer team for four years, scoring 34 goals and 10 assists this year. This past fall, Frye became a member of the varsity football team as a kicker and kicked an extra point against North DeSoto. Her soccer accomplishments this year include being named to the First Team All District and a member of the All Metro Team. She is pictured with her family as she signs up with LSUS. Minden High School Senior Kaylee Raylynd will become a Bossier Parish Community College Cavalier this fall. She has been an MHS cheerleader for three years and was a member of the Spirit of Cheer competitive hip-hop and cheer teams. She is currently dually enrolled at BPCC and MHS and has accepted a scholarship to cheer at BPCC. Senior Anna Claire Tucker is an accomplished equestrian and is one of the newest members of the Mississippi State Equestrian Team in the SEC. She holds multiple state and national titles in English Equitation, English Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Trail, Showmanship and Horsemanship and also holds a world title. She serves the American Paint Horse Association as a national director and travels to promote the breed as well as equestrian sports. Tucker has been riding and competing since the age of 7. She is the daughter of Scott and Robin Tucker and her long-time trainer is Alan Shaw. Ventavious Williams during his senior football career has recorded 57 tackles, eight assists, three hurries, two tackles for loss for a total of 40 yards, one interception that he ran back 25 yards and one big hit. Williams signed on with the Louisiana College Wildcats football team where he will start in the fall. Related Comments comments