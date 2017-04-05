Minden Lady Tiders top Captain Shreve Lady Gators, 15-0

SHREVEPORT – The Minden Lady Tiders went scoreless in a 15-0 loss to the Captain Shreve Lady Gators Tuesday night.

Minden starter Olivia Osborne was tagged with the loss and Madison Blakely had the only hit of the night for Minden, reaching with a single.

The Lady Tiders will return to action Thursday with a 5 p.m. home game against Northwood at the Minden Rec. Complex.

Lakeside vs. Calvary

SHREVEPORT – The Lakeside Lady Warriors kept things close, but couldn’t crank up the bats enough to earn a run, much less a victory, Tuesday night against the Calvary Lady Cavaliers, falling 4-0.

Lakeside was never out of reach, as Calvary chipped away at Lady Warriors’ starting pitcher Laney Taylor with one run here and there, never knocking the dependable Taylor out of the game. She finished with five strikeouts, scattering nine hits and giving up three earned runs.

At the plate, Deirdre Johnson had Lakeside’s only two hits, a double and single, as the Lady Warriors offense struggled.

Lakeside returns to the diamond Thursday at home for a matchup with Weston in Sibley.

North Webster vs. Loyola

SHREVEPORT – The North Webster Lady Knights left the park with an uneasy feeling after surrendering a five-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and falling to Loyola 12-11.

The Lady Knights played great softball for the majority of the district 1-3A battle, with their bats doing most of the talking early on.

North Webster built a comfortable lead with two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second and finally, two more runs in the third.

Even when Loyola struck back with a five-run frame in the bottom half of the third inning, cutting the Lady Knights’ lead to 8-5, North Webster looked fit to the task, responding with three more runs in the visitor’s half of the fifth.

However, it was Loyola who had the night’s rowdiest rally, storming back with the six-run frame to steal the victory.

Lindsey O’Neal started and pitched 2.0 innings for North Webster, earning relief from Madeline Farley.

Farley was tagged with the loss.

Sadie Wesson had a fantastic night in a losing effort, going 3-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs.

Rhanda Putman also had three hits on the night; Tiffani Winkler added a double and single with one RBI; Brianna Murray added an RBI triple; Dee Epps and Audrey Plants added RBIs.