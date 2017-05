All-District players in District 1-4A for Minden were (back row, from left) Trevor McLean (2nd team – INF), Greg Herman (2nd team – P), Rodney Johnson (2nd team – OF), Hunter Wilkes (2nd team – INF); (Kneeling, from left) Matt Eskew (1st team – C), Cameron Dollar (1st team – OF) and John Volentine (1st team – P).

