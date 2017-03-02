Minden lands seven on 1-4A All-District

Head coach Jacob Brown had seven girls make the district 1-4A all-district list, arguably Class 4A’s most competitive and talented district.

Despite outstanding seasons for all Lady Tiders, the team landed none on the first-team list. Two players landed on the second team: Junior guard Sha’Terra “Strawberry” Batton and sophomore guard Shuntorri “Bre” Rodgers.

Minden had five players make it to the honorable mention category. They were: Sophomores Destini Powell, Derrica Gilbert and Tayler Banks, followed by juniors Sha Whiting and Whitney Aubrey.

The Minden Lady Tiders finished 25-6 in 2016-2017 and will return the entire roster for next season.

