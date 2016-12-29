Minden Mardi Gras parade rolling up

Mardi Gras season officially kicks off when the city of Minden brings out its green, purple and gold, and limbers up to catch some beads.

The 20th annual Minden Mardi Gras/Fasching Parade is slated for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with an expected large crowd of both entries and spectators.

“We had a record number of entrants last year,” Main Street Board President Terry Gardner said. “We are anticipating a large event this year.”

The festive parade, sponsored by Minden Main Street, begins at the intersection of Germantown Road and Elm Street and runs down Elm Street, winding through several residential areas before heading to the brick streets of downtown.

“The route is the same as last year to encourage residents along the way to have get-togethers,” Gardner said. “We also invite groups to have picnics and cookouts in Academy Park along the way.”

Joining in the fun as grand marshal will be 2017 Miss Minden Abigail Reynolds.

Also leading the parade will be the Minden High School ROTC and the Krewe des Ambassadeurs.

Gardner said while the highlight of the day will be the parade, stilt walkers, clowns and face painters will be downtown and at Academy Park. The carnival will also be set up Friday and Saturday in the civic center parking lot.

All floats will have throws and Gardner is anticipating a great turnout for the parade.

“Minden loves a parade,” he said. “And they seem to love this one most of all.”

Gardner said unlike the New Orleans version geared toward adults, Minden’s celebration is much more family-oriented.

