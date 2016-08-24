Minden meets the Tide

SHARE THIS

Minden’s home gym was jam-packed full of fans Tuesday night, but not for anything basketball related.

Minden High held their annual Meet the Tide night inside The Palace in an effort to keep wear and tear off The Pit, and the result was a fantastic event.

With Minden High principal Robin Tucker handling introductions, die-hard supporters of the Crimson Tide varsity, freshmen team and Webster Junior High Wolves roared as each team was introduced to the crowd.

Also making their first appearance and putting on their first performances were the Minden High varsity cheerleaders, Tider Line, Louisiannes, Red Wave, Webster Junior High cheerleaders and Phillips Middle School cheerleaders.

Not to be outdone was the Crimson Tide’s varsity coaching staff. The coaches walked out to wild applause, including the staff newcomers Hunter Leppert and Bo Parker, both Minden alumni.

The night ended with the singing of the school alma mater which was followed by the blast of a cannon that came as a surprise to more than a few people in the audience.

Now that Minden has met the Tide, the action shifts to the gridiron.

Minden will take on Haynesville High School Friday night at 7 p.m. in Springhill to kickoff the Pineland Jamboree. Tickets are $7 at Minden High School or $8 at the gate.

