Minden native announces run for district judge

1313Minden native and Bossier Parish attorney Lane Pittard has announced he will run for the office of 26th Judicial District Court Judge, Division C, in Bossier and Webster Parishes.

Pittard has served as first assistant district attorney in Bossier and Webster parishes for the past 14 years.

Pittard has also practiced law in the area for more than 20 years and has experience in estate planning, probate issues, business and corporate law, as well as real estate and property law.

“During this time, I have handled hundreds of criminal matters,” Pittard said in a release. “My experience as both a criminal prosecutor and a public defender make me uniquely qualified for this office.”

Pittard is a native of Minden and lives in Bossier Parish with his wife, Adelise, and their two sons.

He is a member of First United Methodist Church in Bossier, where he has been actively involved in music, youth and senior ministries for the last 15 years.

The seat was recently vacated by Judge Jeff Cox, who was elected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in November 2016. The election to replace Cox will be held Oct. 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

