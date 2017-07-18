Minden native selected for musical program in Austria

William Carey University music student Nick Joslin will spend six weeks this summer participating in the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria. This is the leading summer music program in Europe and offers students a one-of-a-kind experience as they prepare for careers as professional musicians.

To qualify for the program, Joslin submitted a resume and application followed by an audition on March 4 at Florida State University. Based on his performance, he was awarded a scholarship to AIMS to study collaborative piano, specifically German art song repertoire and the art of accompanying.

During the program, he will have the opportunity to study with and participate in master classes, performances, and lessons with world-renowned singers, conductors, and collaborative pianists.

Joslin is a junior majoring in piano and vocal performance. He studies piano with Brian Murphy and voice with Connie Roberts. He has been playing piano for about 13 years and began singing when he was in junior high. Joslin attended Minden High School in Louisiana, and his music teacher in Minden was Alicia DuBose, a 1995 Carey graduate.

Joslin said he is excited about being accepted to the program. “I am so shocked that there is something that big of a deal that I can do.”

