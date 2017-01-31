Minden Planning Commission set to decide Homer Road lot’s fate

The future of development on Homer Road lays in the hands of the Minden Planning Commission.

The commission will consider a request from Bridges Family Properties, LLC to rezone lots located at 112 Homer Road and 623 Pennsylvania Ave., which sits directly behind the Homer Road address at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The purpose of the rezoning request is to market the property as commercial property, according to the commissions agenda.

The lot adjoining the Homer Road lot, also owned by Bridges Family Properties, LLC, is currently zoned commercial and as recent as last year operated as a day care facility until the structure was set for demolition. The property boundary of that lot is next to David Raines Community Health Clinic.

Minden’s Historic Residential District boundary sits to the west of the property’s line of the lot under zone change consideration.

The property owner stated that at this time no comment on plans for the property will be released to the public.

“It will be up to the planning commission to decide,” Eugenia Bridges told the Press-Herald earlier this month.

“We’ve had things get turned down in the past because of releasing information too soon and people worrying over how it will affect them.”

Bridges said the zoning change, if approved, would make the site more marketable.

Naysayers of the rezone say extending Homer Road’s commercial district would encroach on the historic residential district. Proponents of the change say it could help welcome business to the area.

The commission will also consider a request from Linda Travillion for a rezoning variance for property located at 906 East St., which is currently zoned as R-2 single family residential.

The purpose of the request is to place a mobile home on the property, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The commission meets at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Pelican Conference Room at Minden City Hall.

