Minden police, firefighters promoted

Two Minden Police Officers and three Minden Fire Fighters received a promotion Monday night.

Officers Chris Hammontree and Ben Allen, who previously held the rank of Officer First Class, were promoted to the rank of sergeant. Firefighters Wesley Mandino, Brandon Chreene and David Lewis, who previously held the rank of Firefighter/Operator, were promoted to the rank of captain.

The Minden City Council unanimously approved the promotions during their monthly meeting.

“Congratulations to the officers and firefighters, they are hard workers and that hard work has paid off, Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad agrees with Cropper on the rise in the ranks.

“These are some of Minden’s finest and are well deserved promotions,” he said. “I am very proud of all of them.”

In other business, the council:

recognized the 2017 National Night Out party hosts

adopted the minutes of the October meeting

re-appointed Dr. Gary Daniel as vice chairman of the Minden Housing Authority Board of Directors

tabled a resolution to adopt city policies and procedures

adopted a resolution supporting municipal water pollution prevention

approved an agreement to change the aviation fuel contract

approved the advertisement of bids for 2016/2017 water distribution system improvements

amended the city budget to reflect a grant received for airport improvements

approved the advertisement of bids for concession services at the recreation complex

approved the advertisement of bids for a new dump truck

approved the monthly police report.

