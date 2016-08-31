Minden Police make multiple meth arrests

SHARE THIS

A suspicious person call led to the arrest of a Shreveport man on drug charges.

Glenn Clay Rowe, 47, of the 500 block of Wyandotte Street in Shreveport, was arrested by Minden Police Sunday on the charge of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and cited for no insurance, switched tags and failure to register.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart and made contact with Rowe.

“The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rowe, admitted to driving his Nissan Maxima to Walmart from Shreveport,” he

said. “The vehicle was found to have switched tags on it, it was never registered and it didn’t have insurance on it.”

Officers asked for consent to search and Rowe refused. Officer First Class Clint Smith and his K-9 partner were called to the scene and an open-air sniff search was conducted around the vehicle, Cropper said.

“The K-9 alerted to a narcotic on the driver’s side door, and at that point in time, the officers searched the vehicle and found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine inside a glasses case,” he said, adding the suspected methamphetamine weighed approximately one gram.

Rowe was transported to police headquarters, booked and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In a separate incident, around 1:30 a.m. the same day, officers conducted a traffic stop on Cherry Street at Theus Street for a brake light that was out.

Cropper says contact was made with the driver, identified as Skye Donovan Dillon, 20, of the 100 block of Marshall Street, and asked him if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle.

According to the police report, he told the officer nothing illegal was in the vehicle and gave consent to search.

During the search, Cropper says approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine was located inside a Crown Royal bag located on the passenger side floorboard.

Dillon was placed under arrest for the charge of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).

He was transported to police headquarters, booked and transported to BDCC.

