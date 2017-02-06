Minden raises $1,330,226 during St. Jude Auction

Minden held on to the title of Million Dollar City. The 41st annual event brought in more than $1.3 million for the children’s research hospital.

“This year went extremely, extremely well,” Auction Co-Chair Christie Ruple said. “We were a little down at the beginning of the weekend, but as always, the people of Webster Parish came through.”

When the final pledges rolled in, the grand total of money raised was $1,330,226 in four days.

This year, the website – which has made the annual auction a worldwide event – brought in more than $375,000, Lea Ratcliff said.

Students of Webster Parish raised more than $137,265, while the annual chili cook-off brought in $10,217, the Minden Run for St. Jude raised more than $70,000 and T-shirt sales brought in more than $46,000 for cancer research.

The civic center was bustling with activity the entire weekend. Meals sold out quickly, the Minden Run for St. Jude drew a huge crowd and the chili cook off had more entries than last year.

This year’s Grand Prize winner was Chad Still of Minden. He will have the choice of the 2017 GMC Denali or $50,000 cash.

Partner in Hope winners were Taylor and Brittian Roden with the Rolex watch, James and Linda Miller for the trip Disney World and Tiffany Tuberville Adams with the TV and media package.

Other big winners were Patricia Powell with the Malt Shop Playhouse and Honda Side-by-Side, Erik Scott with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Amanda Reed with the curved TV, Roy Kea with the Exmark lawnmower, Kalani Merrill with the Tiffany’s Necklace and Bracelet and Deborah Edwards with the boat.

A full list of winners can be found on the auctions website, www.mindenstjude.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

