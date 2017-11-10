Minden Riptide Wins Crown

Piper Malone/Courtesy Photo

The Minden 5-6 Riptide finished their season with an 8-1 record, defeating the Bossier Panthers in the division championship game 14-6. The team outscored opponents 121-28 on the year. Team members are: Jaxon Branch, Sawyer Burson, Maddox Cascio, Wyatt Chandler, Louie Collins, Tanner Cox, Weston Duck, Cason Gibson, Chance Griffith, Mason Hart, Ryder Malone, Grey Meeker, Jayden O’Rear, Reace Payton, Davis Powell, Holden Williams and Max Wimberly. Coaches are: Alex Collins, Matt Wimberly, Wesley Duck, Clint Chandler and Brian Meeker.

