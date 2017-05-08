Minden scores four TDs, holds Richwood to two in spring game

MONROE – The Minden Crimson traveled to Richwood High School for their annual spring game, taking on the Richwood Rams in an abbreviated scrimmage.

The teams took turns on offense and defense, skipping out on special teams, as fans and coaches got a look at the players who will need to step and carry on the Minden football tradition.

Minden head coach Spencer Heard probably had more interest in the on-field action than anyone, and he says things looked good from where he stood.

The Tide looked sharp offensively, with transfer QB Seth Tyler leading the way. Tyler finished 14-of-20 with a pair of touchdown tosses and running back/slot Decorian Brim found the end zone twice on the ground. Minden was able to score with both methodical drives and in goal-line scenarios, although Heard added there were a few hiccups, as with any spring game.

“I thought Seth had a good game,” Heard said. “He showed some savvy against pressure with some scrambles and check downs. We only practiced for about six days so there were some false starts and little stuff we need to correct.”

One of Tyler’s TD passes went to Marcus Smith on an end zone fade. Smith made another beautiful catch on a 30-yard pass down the sidelines, flashing a playmaking ability that should help him see plenty of first team snaps this fall. Running back Zack Gage caught the other Tyler TD pass in the flats and took it the distance for a score.

Defensively, the Tide were taking the field for the first time without several of the three-year starters that graduated last season.

“We found out a few things,” Heard said. “We have to work on some stuff in the secondary. I thought we let them behind us too much and they beat us on a couple of deep routes.”

Richwood scored two touchdowns, both through the air. Jwan Pickens and Braxton Jackson showed what they could in the middle when Richwood tried to run, and Heard said he thought the linebacker play was adequate.

“Nate White, at our strong safety/rover spot, made a lot of plays out there, and we made some nice plays in space, too,” Heard said. “They moved the ball some on us, but I think if we can get a better pass rush that will help; you could definitely tell (Zi’Kerrion) Baker wasn’t out there.”

Heard also praised the play of Jonathan Rhodes and Kwesi Corley on the offensive line and noted Jacareon Lathan had a pair of pass break-ups.

Minden now shifts their focus to summer workouts. The next time the Tide take the field will be for the Pineland Jamboree in Haynesville on August 25.

