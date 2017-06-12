Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce hosting active shooter seminar

The Minden South-Webster Chamber of Commerce, along with City of Minden and Minden Medical Center will host an active shooter preparedness seminar Thursday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Minden Community House.

Detective Sgt. Ryan Barnette, a seven-year veteran of the Minden Police Department and active shooter response instructor, will be leading the seminar. The cost is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

“Statistics show that over 70 percent of active shooter incidents happen in the workplace,” Chamber President Stephanie Barnette said. “This is a topic we would rather not think about, however, the reality is that any one of us could be faced with this situation.”

Barnette said this seminar will give attendees the tools and training on how to respond if ever involved in an active shooter incident.

“If you don’t have a plan, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Barnette said. “Hopefully with this training, people will be able to put a plan in place and be prepared to respond if the situation ever arises.”

If you would like to attend, chamber officials ask you RSVP by June 23 by calling the chamber office at 377-4240.

Related

Comments

comments