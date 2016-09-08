Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce treats first responders to lunch

SHARE THIS

Law enforcement and first responders were treated to lunch, door prizes and a special guest speaker during the second First Responders Appreciation Luncheon, hosted by the Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce. The theme was “Superheroes,” with Spiderman available for photos. The idea was to show first responders that they are the community’s real life superheroes. Walter Ledig, title sponsor and owner of Town and Country Rehab, thanked them for their service to the community. Pam Bloxom, widow of the late Minden Police and Fire Chief T.C. Bloxom, told stories of her husband’s life as a police chief and a fire fighter.



