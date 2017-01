A packed house at St. Rest Baptist Church Sunday showed the spirit of Minden in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 30th annual MLK Commemorative Service. The MLK Mass Choir sang special selections throughout the service as elected officials and special guests listened and sang along. The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes.

1 of 9

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print