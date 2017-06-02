Minden woman accused of hitting husband with car

BOSSIER PARISH — A Minden woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she reportedly tried to run her husband over with her vehicle.

Sheila O’Glee, 26, of the 800 block of Norton in Minden, was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility Thursday on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond has not been set.

The couple was riding through a Haughton neighborhood Thursday and got into a heated discussion. The husband told detectives that he didn’t want to argue so he got out of the vehicle, at which time O’Glee knocked him to the ground with the vehicle, Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office said.

The husband attempted to run away, but O’Glee chased him into a front yard and struck him again with the vehicle, Davis said.

The husband told detectives he was thrown on top of the vehicle and then thrown forward into the front yard.

O’Glee then reportedly fled the scene.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Deputies and Bossier City Police located O’Glee near the intersection of Airline Drive and East Texas Street in Bossier City and took her into custody.

Davis said the husband sustained significant injuries to both legs and back.

