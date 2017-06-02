Minden’s MBL Bank ranked as top bank

Minden Bancorp, the holding company of MBL Bank, was recently recognized as being among the nation’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts.

In its May 2017 issue, American Banker ranked MBL Bank No. 163 on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity as of the end of 2016. MBL Bank is the only locally-headquartered community bank in Webster Parish to make the list and only one of four banks in Louisiana.

“It is an honor to have been named a ‘Top 200 Bank’ by American Banker,” Jack E. Byrd Jr., Chairman, President and CEO said. “This is a testimony to our local customers and MBL Bank employees forming a great team.”

Related

Comments

comments