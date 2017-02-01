Minden’s Zi’Kerrion Baker commits to Ole Miss

The opportunity to play in the Southeastern Conference was too appealing to be ignored by Minden 2017 linebacker Zi’Kerrion Baker.

Baker’s prep journey came to a close Wednesday when he signed a Letter of Intent to play football for coach Hugh Freeze and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Baker (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is the first player from Minden to sign at an SEC school since 1988 when Sammy Seamster and Shannon Cornelius inked with LSU.

Baker chose Ole Miss over offers from Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Lafayette.

“It felt like I was at home,” Baker said. “Ultimately, it was the best fit for me. When I got there on my visit the coaches were amazing; I kind of already had a relationship with coach Peveto from when he was recruiting me at LSU.”

A two-time All-Parish and All-State performer on the gridiron, Baker expects to come in and compete for playing time right away.

“I’m a competitor,” Baker said. “I feel like I can come in and help them out.”

