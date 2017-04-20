Missing tools, Jeep lead to theft arrest

PORTERVILLE — A Minden man was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle and tools from a Porterville muffler shop.

Gerald Beene, 60, of the 9600 block of U.S. Highway 80 was charged with felony simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to Pat’s Muffler Shop Monday in reference to a burglary that occurred overnight.

Multiple tools and a white Jeep were reported missing.

After deputies left the scene, they received a tip that Beene was seen driving the Jeep and it might be located at his home on U.S. Highway 80.

When deputies arrived, the Jeep, along with the tools, was in the driveway, according to the arrest affidavit.

Following his arrest, Beene reportedly admitted to deputies he took the Jeep and tools around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Beene was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. The vehicle and tools were returned to the victim.

