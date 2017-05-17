Missing watermelons lead to ‘Bubba’s’ arrest

CULLEN — A Cullen man accused of stealing watermelons was arrested on theft charges.

Deputies were called to a business near Cullen after five bins of about 175 watermelons were missing from the loading dock area.

The owner told deputies the watermelons were priced at $10 dollars each and he wasn’t sure who took them.

During the course of the investigation, Deputy Jason Marshall learned that George “Bubba” Brooks III, 43, of the 400 block of Lee Street in Cullen, had been selling watermelons near a convenience store in Cullen over the weekend, according to reports.

Marhsall, along with Deputy Coby Barton, made contact with Brooks to ask him if he knew about the missing watermelons. Brooks reportedly told the deputies he was told about free watermelons at the loading docks, but only took eight to 10.

Brooks was arrested on a charge of felony theft, and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

