MMC receives ‘A’ for safety

MMC is one of 59 hospitals to obtain grade

For the 12th consecutive time, Minden Medical Center has again each been honored with an “A” grade in the National Hospital Safety Grades, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections.

MMC has achieved straight A’s by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system, and is one of only 59 hospitals nationwide to attain this honor.

“We are honored to earn straight A’s on Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Score,” said Greg Pearson, CEO of Minden Medical Center. “Maintaining the highest national standards for patient safety is something we strive to be recognized for.

This honor is only achieved due to our ongoing commitment of delivering safe consistent care. It is a privilege to serve as the healthcare leader in Webster Parish, and we will continue to put a priority on the safety and well-being of our patients.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

Top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public, calculate it.

“We applaud all hospitals that earn an A for safety, a significant achievement. Minden Medical Center takes that achievement one step further by earning an A year after year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

To see how Minden Medical Center’s score compares locally and nationally, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

