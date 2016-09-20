Mollie Virginia McComic Curtis

SHARE THIS

Mollie Virginia succumbed Sept. 2, 2016 after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 1, 1943 at Zwolle and her parents were Melton and Ethel McComic of Zwolle. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Virginia’s life on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at St John’s Episcopal Church, located at 1107 Broadway Street in Minden. The service is at 10:30 a.m. followed immediately with a reception and visitation in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in her name to the charity of your choice.

Virginia was a graduate of Northwestern State University. She was a retired elementary school teacher and taught most of her career in Webster Parish.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mettie Pearl Young of Baton Rouge, and sister, Hazel McAndrew of Baton Rouge and Pleasant Hill.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Percy Curtis of Minden; son, Trey Curtis and wife, Amy of West Monroe; daughter, Kim Cockerham and husband, Stacy of Winnfield; daughter, Amber Mumphrey and husband, Robert of San Antonio, Texas, and brother, James McComic and wife, Sandy of Zwolle. She has five grandchildren, granddaughters, Sydney and Saylor Curtis of West Monroe, and Paige Cockerham of Winnfield; grandsons, Ty Murry of DeWitt, Arkansas, and Preston Mumphrey of San Antonio, Texas. There are a host of nieces and nephews that she held very dear, but two are special, Charlotte Tillman of Baton Rouge and Wade Sutton of New Orleans.

The family wishes to say thank you to the staff of University Health Hospital in Shreveport. Mollie Virginia spent the last week of her life there, first in emergency surgery, then in surgical ICU, and the last few hours on the sixth floor. The care she received could not have been better, not anywhere. There are far too many staff members to list, but special thanks to Dr. Rachel Cox and Nurse Mary Gay. May God be with all of you.

