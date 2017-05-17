Monday, Tuesday scores from full slate of Dixie action

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Demolitioners 21, McKenzie Contractors 6

Leyla Slaughter tripled and doubled twice, followed by Serenity Hartwell, Brooklyn Davis, Keyonia Richardson, Jaleah Richardson and Tatum Oliver with three singles. Maddison Tillman, Kennedi Dixon and Keniya Coleman doubled and Mychaela Jackson and Rachael Fincher added hits.

Dolli Roberts, Avery White, Claire Crabtree and Kenzie Smith had doubles for McKenzie, followed by Raleah Harris, Sky Savage, Hannah Whorton, Ashleann Pilge and Madison Crawford with base hits.

Bon Temps 10, Gatti & Merckle 9

Maggie Mandino and Loren Sivils doubled for Bon Temp, Lexi Wood had three singles and Aynslea Maus, Gracie Heard, Meredith Robinson, Sunni Franks and Aaliyah Garrett had two hits. Presli Waller and Myla Hubbard added base hits.

Gabi Brown homered for G&M Attorneys, followed by Lanie Gates and Sariyah Anderson with three hits. Cydnee Walker, Kaylee Johnson, Raziya Williams, Alyanna Aquino, Courtney Hudson and Te’Onia Jackson added singles.

Angels

Mojo 8, Lifesavers 2

Leigha Gilbert and Jacey Adams doubled for Mojo, followed by Rebecca Mosley with a single.

Baleigh Haulcy tripled for Lifesavers, followed by Trinity Carter, Zowie Beck and Izzy Vise with singles.

Southern Signs 12, Diamonds 0

Ah’Lazia Douglas homered, and so did Keily Sumlin for Southern Signs. Kylie Ryan tripled and pitched a no-hitter with four strikeouts, followed by Syniah Rabb, Durriyah Flournoy and Sara Beth Culpepper (double) with hits.

No hits recorded for Diamonds.

Ponytails

Her-ricanes 16, LFC Lightning 15

No hits were recorded for Kennon in the win.

Gracie Green tripled and singled for LFC, followed by McKenzie Gates with a single.

Belles

3 Jay’s 14, WSC 1

Unnika Miller, Amelia Coleman and Taylor Bumgardner singled for 3 Jay’s.

Audrey Plants, Ryleigh Warmack and Andrea Smith singled for WSC. Plants also struckout five batters.

Glenbrook 14, Venom 2

Alee Spigener and Emma Shepherd doubled and singled, Lauren Still doubled and Gabby Salas and Emma Earnhardt added base hits.

Kendall Lyn singled for Venom.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Coca Cola Bears 16, Rampage 5

Cason Gibson and Jaxon Branch each hit home runs and added singles to power the Bears. Tate Machen tripled and singled in support, followed by Nathan Vise and Ryder Malone with a double and single. Weston Duck, Cam Grubbs and Jayden O’Rear had three hits each and Ethan Gorum singled twice.

Austin Strickland and Levi Arender each singled twice, followed by Jarden Carey, Maddox Cascio and Mason Guice with base hits.

Webster Machine 8, Bayou Rentals 5

Louie Collins and Canden Rushing doubled to lead Webster, followed by Preston McKinley, Trent Clemons, Wyatt Chandler, Mekhi Parker and Carson Purvis with two singles each. Tanner Cox, Gabe Winters and Brendan Hubbard added singles.

SJ Scott had three hits, followed by Dawson Gaston and Dakota Streetman with two hits and CJ Price, Evan Walker and Ian Clark added base hits.

AA

Wonder Boys 12, Heberts T&C 3

Carson Powell doubled twice, Kleaton Davis, Brody Monk and Bryson Finley added doubles and Nolan Waller and Bennett Speer singled twice.

Ian Richardson, Logan Klimiewicz and Michael Sheets singled for Hebert’s.

Jellum 10, Argent 0

Jake Glass doubled and singled, while Garrett Basinger, Peyton Campbell and Tristan Grigsby singled for Jellum.

Jaiden Combs had two singles for Argent.

AAA

MF&G 4, Crusaders 4

Levi Pope, Eli Santelices and Spencer Brantley doubled for Crusaders. Zander Plunkett, Gaige Machen, Willie Jenkins and Dustin Clanton added base hits. Jenkins added six strikeouts on the mound.

Peyton Gray had two singles for MF&G.

Timberland 22, US Silica 4

Jackson Waller doubled and Jaxon Smith singled twice. Hudson Brown added a single. Jackson Speer struckout seven batters on the hill.

Caleb Walker singled for US Silica.

Dixie Youth

Waste Commanders 15, Redbirds 1

Jaylun Hawkins homered, tripled and singled for Waste Commanders, followed by Jase Pate with a triple and double, JJ Williams with a triple and single, Nolan Garms with a triple and Hudson Dillard and Deonte Jackson with base hits.

Trey Yetman homered for Redbirds and Jacob Powell added a single. Yetman also struckout five.

Young Guns 15, Minden Athletic 5

DJ Carter, Jordan Isbell, Broox Swain and Grayson Williams doubled for Young Guns, followed by Ethan Vise and Garrett Brown with base hits.

Elijah Redding, Jacob Disotell and Seth Levesque all singled for Minden Athletic.

Dixie Boys

Webster 4, Homer 1

Jakob Walker, Trenton McLaughlin and Andrew Fegley singled for Webster.

Glenbrook 12, Mavericks 5

Glenbrook was led by Ryan Sheets, Xander Turner and Brandon Klimkiewicz with doubles, followed by Kemdall Flournoy, Jackson Mayfield, Cade Ebarb and Johnathon Parkerson with singles.

Quan Batton doubled for the Mavs and Clayton Boyd and De’Mareya Howard added base hits.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Darlings

Coleman Appraisals 4, Gatti & Merckle 3

Hallie Sutton had two singles and a double to lead Coleman. Kaeleigh Qualls and Alexs Glover both had two hits, while Lexi Morrow, Maddison Franklin, Anna Grace Lemmons, Vanessa Branden and Kaydee Johns all singled.

Lanie Gates and Lanah Marsh both had three hits to lead the Attorneys. Gabi Brown singled twice and Haylee Smock and Sarinah Anderson both added base hits.

Hunter’s Hot Shots 14, Minden Athletic 9

Lucy Giddens ripped three hits to lead the Hot Shots. Linsay Ryan, Chloe Gorman, Brooklyn Edwards, McKinlee Hamilton, Joslyn Rabb, McKinley Harris, Landyn Dent and Isabella Powell all added two hits. Macy McEachern, It’Tona Swiney and McKenzie Stevens all added singles.

Gemi Robinson tripled twice and Teal Austin singled twice and doubled to lead the Mini Divas. Ellie Earnhardt, Anna Grace Vining, Hannah Day and Izzy McMillon all had two hits. Ella Heflin and Addison Chandler both singled.

Angels

Pride 7, Mojo 0

Vivian Still doubled and singled for Pride, followed by Baylee Bonsall with a double and Addi Monk with two singles. Abigail Clark and Gracie Schaub singled. Monk also struck out seven batters.

Lainey Mercer singled for Mojo and Colby Hollis struck out eight.

Southern Signs 8, MF&G 0

Kylie Ryan doubled and Grace Anderson, Charlie Flournoy and Sara Culpepper added singles for Southern Signs.

No hits were recorded for MF&G. Jewelyn Hays struck out five.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 15, Bat Attitudes 9

Trinity Easom and Laci Cheatham singled for LFC.

Elyse Jackson and Kaydree Kemp singled for Bat Attitudes.

Belles

WSC 11, Venom 10

Jordan Shepherd and My’ya Shine each singled twice, followed by Ryleigh Warmack with a single.

KeAmber Franklin doubled for Venom and Lexi McKenzie, Kendall Lynn, Holly Estes, Lexi Potts and Raven McDonald added singles.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Bayou Rentals 7, Industrial Generators 2

Dawson Gaston doubled twice and singled and CJ Price had three hits to lead Bayou Rentals. Dakota Streetman tripled and singled and John Hollis Robinson and Riley Daniel both had two singles. Gavyn Smith and SJ Scott both added base hits.

Kaiden Kinsey, Coltan Cooper and Braden Kearney all had two hits to lead Industrial. Andrew Bogues, Kaden Baker, Caden Golden and Braden Dahley all added singles.

AA

Lil Gorillas 9, Minden’s Finest Storage 0

Jacob Jefferson and Jamall Carey homered for Gorilla Tech, followed by Malachi West with a double and single. Zain Pruitt, Jayveion Jackson and Kylan Curry added base hits.

No hits were recorded for Minden’s Finest Storage.

Force 17, Bulldogs 3

Ryan Reagan homered and tripled to lead the Force. Drake Chreene, Hudson Glasscock, Eli Still, Peyton Houston, Javen Calloway and Cameryn Davis all had two hits. Gage Williams doubled and Colby Procell singled.

Tate Fegley, Davis Powell, Connor Bolton and Barrow Bowen all singled for the Bulldogs.

AAA

Outlaws 11, Timberland 8

Dakota Royer singled for Outlaws.

Jackson Waller homered for Timberland and Caleb Wright and Jaxon Smith added singles.

Mayhem 15, Crusaders 7

Brandon Davis doubld twice, followed by Zander Rowell with a double and single. Seth Mangrum singled twice and Wyatt Whorton and Dawson Day added base hits. Preston Frye struck out five.

Willie Jenkins had a double for Crusaders.

Dixie Youth

Winn Surveying 9, Waste Commanders 1

Brandon Winston doubled twice and singled, followed by Price Miller with a double and single. Mason Lewis, Parker Cooper, Gage Jellum, Dexter Smith and Bryce Powell added hits.

Caleb Condit doubled for WC, followed by Luke Vining and Jacob Whitehead with two hits each. Jake Chumley added a single. JJ Williams struck out seven.

Apaches 12, Young Guns 1

CJ Watts and Hayden Harmon blasted home runs for the Apaches followed by Cooper Chase and Landry Powell with doubles. Maddox Mandino, Chase Sentell and Cason Clemons added hits. Cooper Chase struck out five.

Jakobe Jackson homered for Young Guns, followed by DJ Carter with a triple and Garrett Brown with a base hit.

Dixie Boys

Mavericks 8, Outlaws 6

Joseph Mathews homered for Mavs, followed by Trevor Chachere with a triple and Michael Weir, Clayton Boyd and Logan Herron with singles. Chachere struck out six batters.

Outlaws recorded no hits.

Webster 19, Lakeside 1

Jakob Walker homered and doubled and Trenton McLaughlin, Roman Tolbert, Andrew Fegley and Hayden Brown doubled and singled. Parker Hall and Andrew Cooper singled. Brown struck out seven batters.

Lakeside recorded no hits. Hunter Guthrie struck out five.

