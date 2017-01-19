Funeral services for Monty Wayne Youngblood will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Gibsland. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Monty was born July 10, 1960 in Homer and entered into rest Jan. 17, 2017 in Dubberly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lynn and Wanda Youngblood and sister Patricia Youngblood.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Youngblood of Dubberly, sons Shannon Youngblood of Alexandria, Jason Youngblood of Bossier City, sisters Wanda Jensen of Jonesboro, Carolyn Doss of Dubach, Darla Headington of Ruston, brother Robert Youngblood of Choudrant and 11 grandchildren.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

