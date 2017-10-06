Moo! Beef, dairy, lamb and goat show highlight fair

The beef, dairy, lamb and goat show highlighted the night at the livestock barn during the parish fair Thursday.

The show had more than 40 entries.

In the beef division, Riley Austin took the award for grand champion beef showman and overall chapion heifer.

Paige Sanders took the awards for reserve champion beef showman, grand champion brahman influenced bull and reserve champion brahma influenced heifer.

Lexi Sanders took the award for reserve champion brahma bull.

Austin Ketchum took the awards for grand champion non brahman influenced heifer and reserve overall heifer.

Clara Robinson took the grand champion commercial heifer award while Frances Robinson took the reserve champion heifer award.

Overall champion in the steer division went to Gavin Sanders.

In the goat division, Harlie Walker took the champion goat showman award and champion market goat.

Reserve champion goat showman went to Devin Mayfield and champion sheep showman went to Peyton Griffin.

In the sheep division, Gavin Sanders was named champion sheep showman and reserve champion sheep showman went to Brooke Walker.

In the lamb division, Karlee Lange took the champion market lamb award and Gavin Sanders took reserve champion market lamb award.

Ending the night, the prestigious Doug Sale Exhibitor Award went to Harlie Walker.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. Friday. The Hard Times Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday is kids’ day from 1 until 5 p.m. with a pizza-eating contest at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon with a special offer of five rides for $5. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will perform from 1 until 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

