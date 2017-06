MTAC breaks nine records Wednesday

The Minden Tennis and Aquatic Club finished behind Stonebridge Country Club in a home meet Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the homestanding Stingrays from showing their skills.

Nine pool records were broken by MTAC swimmers on a historic morning, including one that had stood for 17 years.

1 of 32

Brianna Brown, Anna Claire Lemoine, Emma Mayfield and Madeline Frye took out the 17-year-old record for the 200 Medley Relay in the 15-18 girls age group.

Mayfield went on to set three more records in 15-18 Girls 100-yard IM, 15-18 Girls 50-yard butterfly, and 15-18 Girls 50-yard breaststroke; Lemoine also took out another record, the 13-14 girls 50-yard breastroke.

Reagan Coyle set three new 9-10 boys records: they were 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke.

Emily Chanler, Gwenyth Lott, Caroline Thurman and Allie King broke the 9-10 girls 100-yard freestyle relay.

The rest of Wednesday’s results are as follows.

6 & Under Mixed 100 Free Relay

2nd – Presley Wood, Emilee Ware, Gabrielle Goodman, Tate Machen

3rd – Cooper Watkins, Turner Wilson, Skylar Simon, Maren Lee

8 & Under Girls 100 Medley Relay

1st – Adriana Vandenoord, Briley Cupples, Amelia Lott, Mollie Thurman

9-10 Girls 100 Medley Relay

1st – Gabi Brown, Emily Chanler, Caroline Thurman, Gwenyth Lott

4th – Addison Lee, Izzy Miller, Allie King, Ava Woods

9-10 Boys 100 Medley Relay

1st – Topher Wilson, Reagan Coyle, Landon Chanler, Mason Goodman

3rd – Copeland Cupples, Gaige Machen, Gavin Miller, Jackson Speer

11-12 Girls 200 Medley Relay

2nd – Ansley Glasscock, Emma Harris, Cameron Smith, Ansley Glasscock

11-12 Boys 200 Medley Relay

2nd – Jackson Lott, Cade Frye, Parker Davidson, Garrett Brown

15-18 Girls 200 Medley Relay

2nd – Madeline Frye, Emma Mayfield, Brianna Brown, Anna Claire Lemoine

15-18 Boys 200 Medley Relay

1st – Riley Streetman, Jackson McKinney, Cade Shaw, Cameron Shaw

Individual Events

6 & Under Girls 25 Free

2nd – Emilee Ware

4th – Maren Lee

5th – Presley Wood

8 & Under Girls 25 Free

1st – Mollie Thurman

2nd – Adrianna Vanenoord

3rd – Amelia Lott

4th – Briley Cupples

5th – Emma Woods

8 & Under Boys 25 Free

1st -Bennett Speer

9-10 Girls 50 Free

2nd – Allie King

3rd – Caroline Thurman

5th – Gwenyth Lott

9-10 Boys 50 Free

2nd – Reagan Coyle

4th – Landon Chanler

6th – Mason Goodman

11-12 Girls 50 Free

2nd – Cameron Smith

11-12 Boys 50 Free

5th – Garrett Brown

6th – Parker Davidson

13-14 Girls 50 Free

2nd – Anna Claire Lemoine

4th – Brianna Brown

6th – Madison McCullough

13-14 Boys 50 Free

1st – Jackson McKinney

15-18 Girls 50 Free

3rd – Madeline Frye

15-18 Boys 50 Free

1st – Cade Shaw

2nd – Cameron Shaw

9-10 Girls 100 IM

1st – Emily Chanler

2nd – Allie King

11-12 Boys 100 IM

1st – Jackson Lott

13-14 Girls 100 IM

1st – Anna Claire Lemoine

3rd – Madison McCullough

15-18 Girls 100 IM

1st – Emma Mayfield

2nd – Madeline Frye

15-18 Boys 100 IM

1st – Cade Shaw

6 & Under Girls 25 Back

2nd – Presley Wood

4th – Maren Lee

5th – Gabrielle Goodman

6th – Emilee Ware

6 & Under Boys 25 Back

5th -Tate Machen

8 & Under Girls 25 Back

1st -Ameila Lott

2nd -Briley Cupples

3rd – Mollie Thurman

4th – Adrianna Vandenoord

8 & Under Boys 25 Back

2nd – Bennett Speer

9-10 Girls 50 Back

1st – Caroline Thurman

3rd – Allie King

4th – Gwenyth Lott

9-10 Boys 50 Back

2nd – Topher Wilson

3rd – Landon Chanler

4th – Mason Goodman

11-12 Girls 50 Back

4th – Ansley Glasscock

11-12 Boys 50 Back

2nd – Jackson Lott

5th – Garrett Brown

6th – Cade Frye

13-14 Girls 50 Back

1st – Brianna Brown

13-14 Boys 50 Back

1st – Riley Streetman

8 & Under Girls 50 Free

1st – Mollie Thurman

2nd – Adrianna Vandenoord

3rd – Emma Woods

8 & Under Boys 50 Free

2nd – Bennett Speer

9-10 Girls 100 Free

2nd – Emily Chanler

3rd – Caroline Thurman

4th – Gabi Brown

9-10 Boys 100 Free

1st – Mason Goodman

2nd – Topher Wilson

11-12 Girls 100 Free

3rd – Ansley Glasscock

11-12 Boys 100 Free

4th – Garrett Brown

5th -Parker Davidson

6th – Cade Frye

13-14 Girls 100 Free

2nd – Madison McCullough

13-14 Boys 100 Free

1st – Riley Streetman

15-18 Girls 100 Free

1st – Madeline Frye

15-18 Boys 100 Free

1st – Cameron Shaw

8 & Under Girls 25 Butterfly

1st – Amelia Lott

9-10 Girls 50 Butterfly

2nd -Gwyneth Lott

9-10 Boys 50 Butterfly

3rd – Jackson Speer

11-12 Girls 50 Butterfly

1st – Cameron Smith

11-12 Boys 50 Butterfly

1st – Jackson Lott

13-14 Boys 50 Butterfly

1st – Riley Streetman

2nd – Jackson McKinney

15-18 Girls 50 Butterfly

1st – Emma Mayfield

15-18 Boys 50 Butterfly

1st – Cade Shaw

8 & Under Girls 25 Breast

1st – Emma Woods

8 & Under Boys 25 Breast

4th – Payton Davidson

9-10 Girls 50 Breast

1st – Emily Chanler

5th – Gabi Brown

9-10 Boys 50 Breast

1st – Reagan Coyle

4th – Landon Chanler

6th – Topher Wilson

11-12 Girls 50 Breast

2nd – Cameron Smith

3rd – Ansley Glasscock

4th – Madie Vandenoord

5th – Emma Harris

13-14 Girls 50 Breast

1st – Anna Claire Lemoine

2nd – Brianna Brown

13-14 Boys 50 Breast

1st – Jackson McKinney

15-18 Girls 50 Breast

1st – Emma Mayfield

15-18 Boys 50 Breast

1st – Cameron Shaw

8 & Under Girls 100 Free Relay

1st – Mollie Thurman, Amelia Lott, Briley Cupples, Adrianna Vandenoord

2nd – Turner Wilson, Gabrielle Goodman, Maren Lee, Adrianna Vandenoord

3rd – Emma Woods, Peyton Wood, Emilee Ware, Presley Wood

8 & Under Boys 100 Free Relay

3rd – Tate Machen, Cooper Watkins, Payton Davidson, Bennett Speer

9-10 Girls 100 Free Relay

1st – Caroline Thurman, Gwenyth Lott, Emily Chanler, Allie King

4th – Addison Lee, Gabi Brown, Izzy Miller, Ava Woods

9-10 Boys 100 Free Relay

2nd – Reagan Coyle, Topher Wilson, Mason Goodman, Gaige Machen

3rd – Jackson Speer, Landon Chanler, Copeland Cupples, Gavin Miller

11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay

2nd – Madie Vandenoord, Emma Harris, Ansley Glasscock, Cameron Smith

11-12 Boys 200 Free Relay

2nd – Jackson Lott, Parker Davidson, Cade Frye, Garrett Brown

15-18 Girls 200 Free Relay

2nd – Madison McCullough, Brianna Brown, Anna Claire Lemoine, Emma Mayfield

15-18 Boys 200 Free Relay

1st – Cameron Shaw, Cade Shaw, Riley Streetman, Jackson McKinney

Related

Comments

comments