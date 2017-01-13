Funeral services for Nardene Dean Muehr of Heflin will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Heflin Baptist Church in Heflin with the Rev. Ronnie Osborn officiating. Interment will follow at Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Dean was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Springfield, Missouri to Marguerite “Betty” Stedman Dean and Arlis Dean and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jan. 11, 2017, in Minden. She graduated from Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Arkansas class of 1963.

Dean was a well-rounded multitalented woman who held many interesting occupations in her lifetime. From working at the ammunition plant in Shreveport in her 20s to being a Realtor in her 30s, to owning Heflin Country Store in her 60s, there wasn’t much she couldn’t do. Her talents were numerous.

She loved to paint, sew and create beautiful masterpieces. Her cooking and baking, well let’s just say, she was famous for that. All of these gifts and talents were used for the benefit of others.

She and Greg spent many years in Pasadena, raising Allen and Jennifer, where she was an avid supporter of whatever activity they were involved in, from Pasadena High School FFA to the Eagle Escort she was at every event cheering on not only them, but all of her other “kids.” She was a mama to many and influenced many young lives.

She and Greg later moved to Conroe to be closer to their families. She was an active member of Groceville Baptist Church there in Cut-N-Shoot for many years. Between mission trips and VBS she served her Lord and her church family with all her heart.

“Mrs. Dean” as she is lovingly known in the community found her last church home at Heflin Baptist Church where she is famous for her cooking, contagious laugh and southern hospitality. She loved her family and friends with a big love and never met a stranger. Her vivacious personality and love of life filled every room she entered and touched every life she encountered. Her spirit of volunteerism was inspirational to all who met her. There was never a hungry belly or a crying baby if she was around. She took care of everyone in need if it was in her ability. Although she suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for over 40 years, she never let it slow her down. She was an amazing lady filled with the Spirit of the Lord. Her presence will be tremendously missed and her influence felt for many years to come.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Greg Muehr of Heflin, children; son Allen Frye and fiance Brandi Herman of Doyline, daughter Jennifer Whitehead and husband Bryan of Texarkana, Arkansas, daughter Danielle Calvelage and husband Steve of Huntsville, Alabama, son James Abston of Houston, grandchildren: Kristy Macon, Kyle Neal, Courtney Neal, Drew Webb, Christopher Calvelage, Michael Calvelage, Traci Jo Frye, Braedyn Frye, Reagan Whitehead, and Max Whitehead, and many great-grandbabies that loved and cherished her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

