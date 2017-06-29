A memorial service will be held for Natalie Bayer Ware at First United Methodist Church of Minden on Friday, June 30, 2017.

She died at Town & Country Health & Rehab in Minden on Thursday, June 22.

Natalie was born to John Owen Bayer and Ruth Wendel Bayer in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1937.

Natalie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years L. Barney Ware and her sister Jean McKay Craddock, both of Minden. She enjoyed spoiling her husband, her dogs, one niece and four nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends.

The family wishs to thank her doctors, their staffs and all the wonderful people at Town & Country who spoiled her rotten for the last few years.

There will be a private interment at a later date.

