National Night Out registration underway

Neighborhoods throughout the City of Minden are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.

Fayrine Kennon-Gilbert, chairperson, along with Mayor Tommy Davis, Police Chief Steve Cropper and other members of the city council invite neighborhoods city-wide to support the theme, “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6 until 9 p.m., residential neighborhoods throughout the City of Minden and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Many neighborhoods in Minden will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime and anti-drug rallies.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Those interested in hosting a block party can register at City Hall or call 377-2144. A registration form may also be printed via the city’s website www.mindenusa.com.

The deadline to register a party is 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.

The Town of Sibley is also hosting an NNO block party at Sibley Town Hall. The Sibley Police Department, volunteer fire department and the town is sponsoring its fifth annual event from 6 until 8 p.m. Refreshments and entertainment will be offered.

