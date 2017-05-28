Funeral services for Nelson Andrew Pevy will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Gordon Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Tuesday.

Nelson was born April 22, 1938 in Dubberly and entered into rest May 26, 2017 in Shreveport. He was a long-time employee at Louisiana Ordnance Plant and Reynolds Industrial Contractors Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Dorothy Pevy, brother, Floyd “Pete” Pevy and sister, Annie Pevy.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette Pevy of Minden, sons, Jeffrey Pevy and wife Linda of Minden, Nelson Andrew Pevy, Jr. of Minden, daughter, Tina Pevy Wells and husband, John of Jamestown, sister, Dorothy Hatchett of Minden, and grandchildren, Dalton Pevy and Christian Wells.

