Funeral services for Nina J. Daugherty will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. George Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Gibsland, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harris Daugherty and parents Henry Wise and Bessie Johnson.

She is survived by her sons Tommy Hammons of Doyline, Mike Daugherty and wife Patty of Shreveport, daughters Karen Manuel of Doyline, Denise Hines of Shreveport, sisters Lois Jones of Bossier City, Lennie Ritter of Hampton, S.C. and Miss Jackie Johnson of Bossier City, brother Ted Johnson of Gibsland, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

