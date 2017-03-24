North Webster Knights take out North DeSoto, 9-5

STONEWALL – The North Webster Knights jumped out to an early lead on the No. 4 team in Class 4A, North DeSoto, and held on for the latest impressive victory in head coach Brian Fowler’s first season at the helm in Springhill.

The 9-5 win improves North Webster’s record to 13-2 through 15 games; for the second consecutive season, it appears the Knights are the parish’s top state-title contender.

The Knights calmly built their large lead, scoring two runs in the first inning, punctuated by TJ Carter’s RBI single scoring Riley Orr. Kade Garmany delivered and RBI double in the second inning, followed by an RBI single from Cameron Huff to help extend the lead to 6-0.

Sawyer Howard’s RBI single in the third inning brought the score to 7-0. From their, North DeSoto began crawling back into the game, courtesy of several North Webster errors.

Orr, the Knights’ starting pitcher, threw a solid game, spanning 5.1 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing three hits. Both Hayden Corbell and Patrick Modisette relieved Orr and were dialed in, helping quiet the Griffins’ would-be rally in the final two innings.

Modisette ended the game with a strikeout followed by a groundout to shortstop.

North Webster looks to keep the early season momentum going when they visit Griffith Stadium, Saturday at 1 p.m. for a game against the Minden Crimson Tide.

